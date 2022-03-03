News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Civic awards celebrate 'dedicated' residents

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:35 PM March 3, 2022
Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has announced the Civic Award recipients for 2022.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has announced the individuals to receive civic awards. 

Four residents will be recognised for their 'outstanding and dedicated' service to the community at a ceremony held in The Princess Theatre tomorrow (Friday).

Burnham and Highbridge mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, said: "It’s my greatest pleasure to invite the recipients of the civic awards for this year, along with the recipients of last years awards, to attend an evening of celebration and light entertainment held in recognition of their outstanding contributions to our community."

Maxine Bashford will be recognised for her 12 years at Highbridge Area Foodbank, where she went 'above and beyond' to support those in crisis, especially during the pandemic.

Ruth and John Crosby from the Royal British Legion, are to be honoured with special recognition for their 'leadership and unwavering community spirit' in coordinating the local Poppy Appeal for more than six years.

For their leadership work with young people in the 1st Burnham Scout's, Jacob and Toby Beard will receive an honour. 

And Jeff Jackson is to be awarded for his 'unwavering loyalty and dedication' to the air cadets for more than nine years.

