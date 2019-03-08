Advanced search

Clair raises more than £1k for hospice with parachute jump

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 May 2019

Clair Satchwell jumping from 15,000ft to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.

A Weston Hospicecare supporter has taken the plunge from 15,000ft in memory of her father-in-law.

Clair Satchwell raised more than £1,100 for Weston Hospicecare.Clair Satchwell raised more than £1,100 for Weston Hospicecare.

Clair Satchwell became the latest member of her family to support the hospice in memory of John Satchwell, who was cared for at the hospice before he died last year.

Clair's 10-year-old son Finlay previously raised money by doing a Michael Jackson-inspired dance routine.

Clair decided to complete a parachute jump to raise money for the cause and raised £1,108, supported by an audience collection at a CSF Wrestling event.

Clair said it was an 'amazing' experience.

She said: "My father-in-law John was cared for at Weston Hospicecare before he died last year.

"Myself and his son nursed him in his final days at home, as this was his last wish.

"I did the skydive as I want more families to be able to have the amazing care we received."

