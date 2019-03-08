Woman raises hundreds for hospice with sponsored skydive

Clair Satchwell jumping from 15,000ft to raise money for Weston Hospicecare. Archant

A Weston Hospicecare supporter has raised hundreds of pounds by taking part in a skydive in memory of her father-in-law.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clair Satchwell raised more than £1,100 for Weston Hospicecare. Clair Satchwell raised more than £1,100 for Weston Hospicecare.

Clair Satchwell became the latest member of her family to support the hospice in memory of John Satchwell, who was died at the hospice last year.

Clair's 10-year-old son Finlay previously raised money by doing a Michael Jackson-inspired dance routine.

Clair decided to complete the challenge to raise money for the cause and raised £1,108, supported by an audience collection at a CSF Wrestling event.

Clair said jumping out of the plane was an 'amazing' experience. She said: "My father-in-law John was cared for at Weston Hospicecare before he died last year.

Clair Satchwell raised more than £1,100 for Weston Hospicecare. Clair Satchwell raised more than £1,100 for Weston Hospicecare.

"Myself and his son nursed him in his final days at home, as this was his last wish.

"I did the skydive as I want more families to be able to have the amazing care we received."