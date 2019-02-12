Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Devoted daughter-in-law to complete skydive for Weston Hospicecare

PUBLISHED: 19:00 14 February 2019

Clair Satchwell pictured with father-in-law John Satchwell.

Clair Satchwell pictured with father-in-law John Satchwell.

Archant

A brave fundraiser will skydive from 15,000ft in memory of her father-in-law.

Clair Satchwell is jumping out of a plane on March 9 to raise money for Weston Hospicecare which cared for her father-in-law before he died last year.

She said: “I am doing a skydive as I want more families to be able to have the amazing care we received.

“My father-in-law, John, was cared for at Weston Hospicecare before he died last year.

“Myself and his son nursed him in his final days at home, as this was his last wish.”

Clair’s family is a keen supporter of the hospice, and her son Finlay performed a Michael Jackson-inspired dance outside Costa Coffee, in Locking Castle, last year in memory of his granddad.

Finlay’s dance raised £62 for the hospice, which cares for people with life-limiting conditions.

To find out how you can support the hospice, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Worle teenager died from multiple injuries after being struck by train

Evie Wright.

Most Read

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston college urges businesses to help them create 600 jobs in six months

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Worle teenager died from multiple injuries after being struck by train

Evie Wright.

Have your say on plans for new M5 junction, railway upgrades and Banwell bypass

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

WIN: Tickets to Broadway musical Kinky Boots at Bristol’s Hippodrome

Kinky Boots is to be performed in Bristol. Picture: Helen Maybanks

National fitness chain to open 24-hour gym in Weston?

Gallagher Retail Park. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists