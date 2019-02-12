Devoted daughter-in-law to complete skydive for Weston Hospicecare

Clair Satchwell pictured with father-in-law John Satchwell. Archant

A brave fundraiser will skydive from 15,000ft in memory of her father-in-law.

Clair Satchwell is jumping out of a plane on March 9 to raise money for Weston Hospicecare which cared for her father-in-law before he died last year.

She said: “I am doing a skydive as I want more families to be able to have the amazing care we received.

“My father-in-law, John, was cared for at Weston Hospicecare before he died last year.

“Myself and his son nursed him in his final days at home, as this was his last wish.”

Clair’s family is a keen supporter of the hospice, and her son Finlay performed a Michael Jackson-inspired dance outside Costa Coffee, in Locking Castle, last year in memory of his granddad.

Finlay’s dance raised £62 for the hospice, which cares for people with life-limiting conditions.

To find out how you can support the hospice, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk