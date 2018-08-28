Men’s group make donation to RNLI

The group donated £400 to the RNLI. Picture: Alan Loveridge Archant

A men’s social group has raised £400 for Weston’s RNLI.

Clarence Park Baptist Church men’s group reached the total through collections after each of its monthly social events.

A presentation was made at its skittles and buffet night on November 27.

The group has held barbecues, crown green bowling tournaments and parties to raise the funds.

Chairman Alan Loveridge said: “We meet at different venues across Weston each month and have been collecting at each event.

“We thought it would be wise to put money into a charity which benefits the town and thought the RNLI would be a great option.

“The work they do for Weston is fantastic and the RNLI is fully deserving of all the funding it gets.

“We are inclusive group, we cater for men from all walks of life regardless of age or disability, this is a safe environment for people to relax and enjoy themselves.”

The group will donate funds to the Great Western Air Ambulance service next year.