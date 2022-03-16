Children's Hospice receives donation from Clarence Park Baptist Church

Clarence Park Baptist Church men's group presented a cheque to the Children's Hospice South West yesterday (March 15).

The men's group invited the hospice to The Lamb Inn, Worle, for a talk on how the £271 donation will be used to help support families when a child suffers with a life-limiting condition.

The group regularly donates to charities by putting aside a small amount every week. It was the first time the group could present their donation to a good cause since the pandemic.

Area fundraiser for the hospice, Emma Parker, said: "We are extremely grateful to the men's group for their kind donation.

"This money will be used to help our vital work in supporting local children with life limiting conditions."

The hospice has three locations in the South West, including Charlton Farm in Wraxall where the team work closely with Bristol Children's Hospital.

Chairman of the men's group, Ray Thomas, said: "We started the collection before Covid, so it was a pleasure to see us finally donate to this worthy cause.

"We're here to help people in need - we are a community of sharing."