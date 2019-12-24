Advanced search

Care home residents gift shoe box presents to children in Weston

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 December 2019

Shoe boxes were filled with treats for children over the festive season.Picture: Clarence Park Nursing Home

Shoe boxes were filled with treats for children over the festive season.Picture: Clarence Park Nursing Home

Clarence Park Nursing Home

Clarence Park Nursing Home residents filled shoeboxes with tasty treats, gifts and toys to give to children during the festive season.

Shoe boxes were filled with treats for children over the festive season.Picture: Clarence Park Nursing HomeShoe boxes were filled with treats for children over the festive season.Picture: Clarence Park Nursing Home

Pupils 'loved' the presents they received at an after-school club, where they could also meet Santa, at St Paul's Church in Weston.

The care home set up the scheme as a way of thanking the church for its help throughout the year.

Group leader of after-school group Super Sonic, Ben Notley, said: "I'm overwhelmed by the home's generosity and kindness.

"This will make such a difference to the children who attend our club.

Shoe boxes were filled with treats for children over the festive season.Picture: Clarence Park Nursing HomeShoe boxes were filled with treats for children over the festive season.Picture: Clarence Park Nursing Home

"It was wonderful to see the look of excitement and surprise on the children's faces, it was priceless."

Clarence Park said it has seen a 'significant improvement' in its residents' self-esteem, confidence and wellbeing since they started attending groups and services at the church.

