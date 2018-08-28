Weston woman celebrates 100th birthday

Clarice Coulson cutting her 100th birthday cake. sub

A Weston woman has celebrated a landmark birthday with friends and family.

Clarice Coulson was born on December 1918 in Ebbw Vale in South Wales.

She was married to Frank Coulson for 60 years.

Clarice moved to the seaside town 15 years ago to be nearer her relatives, with whom she enjoyed spending her 100th birthday celebrations with.

The centenarian is an active member of the U3A – the University of the Third Age which aims to educate and stimulate the minds of mainly retired members of the community – and still lives independently.

Clarice celebrated her 100th birthday with a family lunch on Monday and a traditional afternoon tea on Sunday which saw 22 of her close friends gather to toast to her health at the Victoria Bowling Club, in Albert Quadrant.