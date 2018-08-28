Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston woman celebrates 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 December 2018

Clarice Coulson cutting her 100th birthday cake.

Clarice Coulson cutting her 100th birthday cake.

sub

A Weston woman has celebrated a landmark birthday with friends and family.

Clarice Coulson was born on December 1918 in Ebbw Vale in South Wales.

She was married to Frank Coulson for 60 years.

Clarice moved to the seaside town 15 years ago to be nearer her relatives, with whom she enjoyed spending her 100th birthday celebrations with.

The centenarian is an active member of the U3A – the University of the Third Age which aims to educate and stimulate the minds of mainly retired members of the community – and still lives independently.

Clarice celebrated her 100th birthday with a family lunch on Monday and a traditional afternoon tea on Sunday which saw 22 of her close friends gather to toast to her health at the Victoria Bowling Club, in Albert Quadrant.

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

Roadworks begin on A370

Work begins on Weston’s £11million flagship food and drink centre

An artist's impression of FoodWorks SW in Weston-super-Mare.

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

MP’s call for bobbies on beat after man stabbed in head

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weather warning issued for Weston

Wind and rain is expected.

Council to reward carers for ‘hard work’ and to improve recruitment and retention

The Proud To Care scheme. Picture: North Somerset Council

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Weston woman celebrates 100th birthday

Clarice Coulson cutting her 100th birthday cake.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists