Classic cars congregate in customer car park for conclusion of annual road run

Paul Chamberlain with his 1977 Chevrolet Caprice which has only 16000 miles on the clock. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Dozens of vintages vehicles travelled across Somerset as part of an annual charity drive.

Nick Jones and Laddie with his 1938 Austin Redfern, the only one of its kind left on the road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Nick Jones and Laddie with his 1938 Austin Redfern, the only one of its kind left on the road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Vale of Avalon Vintage Vehicle Road Run, now in its 26th year, saw a convoy of classic cars, vintage vans and lorries make their way from Bretenoux Road in Glastonbury, across the Somerset Levels before ending the run at Burnham's Pier Street car park in the South Esplanade, where hundreds of spectators turned out to welcome them.

The popular event, which this year was raising cash for Breast Cancer UK, showcased a wide range of vintage vehicles including retired married couple Winford and Jean Jones' Messerschmitt Tiger from 1959, Paul Chamberlain's 1977 Chevrolet Caprice, Nick Jones' 1938 Austin Redfern - the last of its kind on the road.

Peter Butler and Mary Nicholson with their Hillman Minx 'Milly' and caravan 'Tilly. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Peter Butler and Mary Nicholson with their Hillman Minx 'Milly' and caravan 'Tilly. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The event has raised more than £45,000 for numerous charities and good causes throughout its history.

Askley Keirel brought along this Atkinson Boader lorry owned by West End Garage, Bruton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Askley Keirel brought along this Atkinson Boader lorry owned by West End Garage, Bruton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON