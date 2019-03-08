Advanced search

Classic cars congregate in customer car park for conclusion of annual road run

PUBLISHED: 11:05 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 18 June 2019

Paul Chamberlain with his 1977 Chevrolet Caprice which has only 16000 miles on the clock. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Paul Chamberlain with his 1977 Chevrolet Caprice which has only 16000 miles on the clock. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Dozens of vintages vehicles travelled across Somerset as part of an annual charity drive.

Nick Jones and Laddie with his 1938 Austin Redfern, the only one of its kind left on the road. Picture: MARK ATHERTONNick Jones and Laddie with his 1938 Austin Redfern, the only one of its kind left on the road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Vale of Avalon Vintage Vehicle Road Run, now in its 26th year, saw a convoy of classic cars, vintage vans and lorries make their way from Bretenoux Road in Glastonbury, across the Somerset Levels before ending the run at Burnham's Pier Street car park in the South Esplanade, where hundreds of spectators turned out to welcome them.

The popular event, which this year was raising cash for Breast Cancer UK, showcased a wide range of vintage vehicles including retired married couple Winford and Jean Jones' Messerschmitt Tiger from 1959, Paul Chamberlain's 1977 Chevrolet Caprice, Nick Jones' 1938 Austin Redfern - the last of its kind on the road.

Peter Butler and Mary Nicholson with their Hillman Minx 'Milly' and caravan 'Tilly. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPeter Butler and Mary Nicholson with their Hillman Minx 'Milly' and caravan 'Tilly. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The event has raised more than £45,000 for numerous charities and good causes throughout its history.

Askley Keirel brought along this Atkinson Boader lorry owned by West End Garage, Bruton. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAskley Keirel brought along this Atkinson Boader lorry owned by West End Garage, Bruton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Winford and Jean Jones with their Messerschmitt Tiger from 1959. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWinford and Jean Jones with their Messerschmitt Tiger from 1959. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

‘Miracle’ driver walks away after car crashes off cliff

The emergency services were called at about 10.30pm last night. Picture: Weston Coastguard

