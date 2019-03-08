Classic cars congregate in customer car park for conclusion of annual road run
PUBLISHED: 11:05 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 18 June 2019
Dozens of vintages vehicles travelled across Somerset as part of an annual charity drive.
The Vale of Avalon Vintage Vehicle Road Run, now in its 26th year, saw a convoy of classic cars, vintage vans and lorries make their way from Bretenoux Road in Glastonbury, across the Somerset Levels before ending the run at Burnham's Pier Street car park in the South Esplanade, where hundreds of spectators turned out to welcome them.
The popular event, which this year was raising cash for Breast Cancer UK, showcased a wide range of vintage vehicles including retired married couple Winford and Jean Jones' Messerschmitt Tiger from 1959, Paul Chamberlain's 1977 Chevrolet Caprice, Nick Jones' 1938 Austin Redfern - the last of its kind on the road.
The event has raised more than £45,000 for numerous charities and good causes throughout its history.