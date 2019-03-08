Advanced search

Classic cars and vintage motorcycles feature at Easter gathering

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 23 April 2019

Brian Petheram and his 1957 Norton Model 7 motorbike. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brian Petheram and his 1957 Norton Model 7 motorbike. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors gathered to appreciate a range of rare and vintage vehicles at a classic car event held in the run-up to Easter.

Dave Parry with his GTM Spyder. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDave Parry with his GTM Spyder. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Redhill Village Club hosted its Easter gathering event on April 14, which featured an array of cars and motorcycles, including Fords, Jensens and a brightly coloured GTM Sypder.

Those who attended enjoyed a dry day at the village Recreation Ground and the show had a breakfast on offer to passers by on the day.

Olly Cope brought along his 1968 Jensen FF model, which was produced by the British car maker for five years between 1966-1971.

Keith Harrison is pictured with his Model A Ford Hot Rod, which was manufactured in 1929.

Paul Quick and his 1929 Model A Ford Tudor Sedan Hot Rod. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPaul Quick and his 1929 Model A Ford Tudor Sedan Hot Rod. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dave Parry made an appearance with his GTM Spyder as well as Brian Petheram, who showed up on his 1957 Norton Model 7 motorbike.

Redhill's event raised money for the children's village play area fund.

Keith Harrison with his Model A Ford Hot Rod from 1929. Picture: MARK ATHERTONKeith Harrison with his Model A Ford Hot Rod from 1929. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Olly Cope with his 1968 Jensen FF. Picture: MARK ATHERTONOlly Cope with his 1968 Jensen FF. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Redhill Village Club classic car show, in Church Lane. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRedhill Village Club classic car show, in Church Lane. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

