Old factory demolition confirmed with dozens of homes set to be built

A former aerospace factory can be torn down and replaced with more than 70 homes, North Somerset Council's planning officers have ruled.

UTC Aerospace Systems shut down its operation in Claverham, off Bishops Road, a couple of years ago and the industrial building has been locked up ever since.

Newland Homes agreed to buy the site, near the village hall, and its development scheme has been approved.

It means 77 homes can be built, off Bishops Road, and work could begin within the next few weeks.

Newland's design director, Jeremy Drew, said: "We are delighted that after a long and meticulous planning process, which involved the neighbourhood plan group and local people too, we have been given permission to build these 77 new homes, including returning the listed Court de Wyck to a fabulous home, and converting the chapel to a new home too.

"We expect to start demolition of the old UTC factory buildings in the coming month, after which our construction will begin, leading to an exciting new show home in summer 2020.

"We will have a stylish range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, designed to include natural stone elevations, and to integrate with this exceptional village location in Claverham."

The land had been allocated as suitable for redevelopment in Claverham's neighbourhood plan, which was adopted following a referendum at the start of last year.

Newland Homes had initially looked to build a larger housing estate, but reduced the size of it following criticism from neighbours and parish councillors.

It had wanted to construct homes on the field next to the village hall and to the north of the site, prompting complaints about over-development.

Yatton Parish Council debated the scheme last year and ruled in favour of supporting it after the May Day and northern fields future was secured.

North Somerset Council gave Newland Homes the green light on Friday and ruled there will be no affordable homes requirement.

Its planning officers said flood and drainage 'issues' have been addressed.