Demolition work at old factory site to make way for houses to ‘begin in spring’

PUBLISHED: 07:44 11 February 2019

The factory site bought by Newland Homes looks set to be converted into housing.

Plans to turn a former aerospace factory into a housing estate have been changed.

Newland Homes has updated its planning application to try to win favour of its 70-plus housing scheme in Claverham.

Tom Sheppard, its associate design director, said: “We’ve improved plans for the former UTC site as a result of feedback from North Somerset Council.

“While the changes do not impact on the overall development and the number of homes remains the same, we believe these changes will result in an improved development enhancing this already well-designed proposal.

“Three house types have been changed on the proposals, with two of these becoming smaller in order to improve the housing mix. We have also re-positioned a number of homes, increasing gardens and subsequently amended their allocated parking locations, to enhance the layout.

“Plans have been well received by the council, Yatton Parish Council and local people. We anticipate a decision on the application in the coming weeks which will see construction commence in the spring.”

