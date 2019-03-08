Video

'Flabbergasted' lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Eight lucky villagers will share more than £250,000 after winning a lottery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ann Gawthorpe wants to use the money to travel to Mexico and help her family. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery. Ann Gawthorpe wants to use the money to travel to Mexico and help her family. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

The People's Postcode Lottery allows players to enter their address in the hope of winning a big prize.

Eight winners from Claverham last week learned they will share £270,000.

Former Mercury journalist, Ann Gawthorpe was among the winners when BS49 4LJ came up.

She plans to use the cash to pay for a trip to the Baja Peninsula in Mexico.

Ann said: "I'm going to start planning my trip straight away. I'm 80 (years old) next year so it will be a special treat just for me. I'd love to spot a grey whale - they often come right up to the boat."

Ann has two daughters and four grand-daughters who she is keen to help too.

She said: "One of my grand-daughters is doing a masters in Bristol so this will be a great help."

Seven of the players bought one ticket which earned them £30,000, while an eighth bought two and so has doubled their winnings.

Danyl Johnson with Brian Parker. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery. Danyl Johnson with Brian Parker. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Brian Parker, aged 86, who won £30,000, was 'absolutely flabbergasted' to learn of his success.

He said: I have no idea what I'm going to spend it on, but I don't think I'll have much of a problem finding something.

"I'll celebrate with a meal out tonight with my wife, Ann.

"We'll even get some wine - we're pulling out all of the stops."

Brigitte Maslen with her stepfather Max. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery. Brigitte Maslen with her stepfather Max. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

A third winner, Brigitte Maslen is going to share her £30,000 win with her stepfather, Max.

The 51-year-old said: "This win means so much to us both.

"I'm recovering from an illness at the moment so I'm not working. The money will give me some relief and I might even get myself a new car.

"Best of all, Max can get himself a new hearing aid so he has one for each ear."

The other five winners were not able to receive cheques in person on Sunday, but will be transferred the money.

The lottery raises money for good causes, including Barnado's, and will hand out £17million at least in draws this month.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: "What a lovely bunch of winners we had in Claverham.

"It was a pleasure to meet them all and present them with their cheques.

"It sounds like the win means a lot to them all, so I'm sure they'll enjoy spending the cash."