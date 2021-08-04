Live music returns to village this weekend
- Credit: Claverham Sounds
A grassroots festival will give a platform to a range of talent from the Claverham, Yatton and surrounding areas this weekend.
Claverham Sounds features 11 local performers with a repertoire embracing rock, folk, blues and jazz-funk.
The family festival will take place on Sunday at Claverham Cricket Club, in Henley Lane, from noon to 9pm and is being held in accordance with Public Health guidance and licensing regulations.
It is free to enter and there will be a fully-catered barbecue run by the Lions Club, a licensed bar, children’s activities and free parking nearby.
Event organisers said: "The cricket club is a focal point in the village and we are delighted to be able to provide a platform for local bands.
“The past year-and-a-half has been really tough for musicians, so we want to provide an opportunity for them to play to an audience again, whether they are a new band formed during lockdown or an established act wanting to get back into the swing of things."
Festival-goers are encouraged to walk to the event, but parking is available at the Cadbury House Hotel lower car park, which is a short walk from the club.
Most Read
- 1 Funeral directors set up new Weston branch
- 2 Event organiser fined for noise complaints
- 3 Four-bedroom 1930s detached house in Milton
- 4 Tributes flood in for 'one in a million' Terry
- 5 10 beauty spots in North Somerset
- 6 Michael Eavis, Weston Mayor and former football players at pier fundraiser
- 7 The joys of sea air: The visitors' guide to Weston-super-Mare
- 8 Gale force winds expected to hit North Somerset
- 9 Forest preschool and holiday club set to open on outskirts of Weston
- 10 PICTURES: New supermarket opens at shopping district