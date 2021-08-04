Live music returns to village this weekend

Published: 10:27 AM August 4, 2021

A grassroots festival will give a platform to a range of talent from the Claverham, Yatton and surrounding areas this weekend.

Claverham Sounds features 11 local performers with a repertoire embracing rock, folk, blues and jazz-funk.

The family festival will take place on Sunday at Claverham Cricket Club, in Henley Lane, from noon to 9pm and is being held in accordance with Public Health guidance and licensing regulations.

It is free to enter and there will be a fully-catered barbecue run by the Lions Club, a licensed bar, children’s activities and free parking nearby.

Event organisers said: "The cricket club is a focal point in the village and we are delighted to be able to provide a platform for local bands.

“The past year-and-a-half has been really tough for musicians, so we want to provide an opportunity for them to play to an audience again, whether they are a new band formed during lockdown or an established act wanting to get back into the swing of things."

Festival-goers are encouraged to walk to the event, but parking is available at the Cadbury House Hotel lower car park, which is a short walk from the club.