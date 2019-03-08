Lanterns decorated for All Saints Day
PUBLISHED: 18:06 10 November 2019
Archant
The darkness of Halloween was replaced by something altogether brighter last weekend.
Rather than ghosts, ghouls and witches, villagers in Claverham celebrated All Saints Day, which fell on November 1.
On November 2, the village hall was busy with people who wanted to make lanterns.
Old jam jars were decorated with colourful crafts, before candles were placed inside the glass to provide a picturesque sight.
A walk through the village was planned ahead of a church service too.