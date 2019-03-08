Advanced search

Cleaner Coastlines campaign celebrates anniversary

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 November 2019

The rubbish collected from 100m of Weston Beach.

The rubbish collected from 100m of Weston Beach.

Archant

Cleaner Coastlines volunteers held a week of plastic-free events to celebrate the second anniversary of the campaign.

Meg Thomas (Lord Lieutenant’s representative), Moslek Uddin, of Chutneys Takeaway, Julia Wallis and Naseem Talukdar at the curry and conversation workshop to help takeaways reduce plastic.Meg Thomas (Lord Lieutenant’s representative), Moslek Uddin, of Chutneys Takeaway, Julia Wallis and Naseem Talukdar at the curry and conversation workshop to help takeaways reduce plastic.

Volunteers carried out a beach clean and found 71 cotton bud sticks, 17 wet wipes and 312 cigarette butts on 100m of the coastline.

Nine more businesses have been granted plastic-free champion status, meaning they have removed at least three items of single-use plastic.

More: Weston officially announced as plastic-free community following nine-month campaign.

This brings the total to 55 businesses, with many more working towards it.

Debbie Apted, community lead for the plastic-free campaign, said: "It has been an immensely rewarding two years and to see all communities coming together with such enthusiasm.

"I'm looking forward to learning from Surfers Against Sewage about what's in store for phase two of our plastic-free campaign and building on our community relationships to help free where we live from single-use plastic."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Weston make trip to Maidenhead

Weston RFC (red) V Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Ward sees England Over-70s to walking football glory on managerial debut

England over 70s and Wales over 70s at Merthyr's Penydarren Park.

Weston quintet lead South West England to title glory at National Championships

South West England celebrate winning the National Championships in Birmingham.

‘Resident fun pass’ for Westonians could offer discounts to town’s top attractions

Cllr Mike Bell outside the Water Park on the sea front. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Win tickets to watch American war film Midway at Weston-super-Mare Odeon Cinema

Midway will be screened at Westons Odeon from tomorrow (Friday).Picture: IMDb
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists