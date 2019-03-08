Cleaner Coastlines campaign celebrates anniversary

The rubbish collected from 100m of Weston Beach. Archant

Cleaner Coastlines volunteers held a week of plastic-free events to celebrate the second anniversary of the campaign.

Meg Thomas (Lord Lieutenant’s representative), Moslek Uddin, of Chutneys Takeaway, Julia Wallis and Naseem Talukdar at the curry and conversation workshop to help takeaways reduce plastic. Meg Thomas (Lord Lieutenant’s representative), Moslek Uddin, of Chutneys Takeaway, Julia Wallis and Naseem Talukdar at the curry and conversation workshop to help takeaways reduce plastic.

Volunteers carried out a beach clean and found 71 cotton bud sticks, 17 wet wipes and 312 cigarette butts on 100m of the coastline.

Nine more businesses have been granted plastic-free champion status, meaning they have removed at least three items of single-use plastic.

More: Weston officially announced as plastic-free community following nine-month campaign.

This brings the total to 55 businesses, with many more working towards it.

Debbie Apted, community lead for the plastic-free campaign, said: "It has been an immensely rewarding two years and to see all communities coming together with such enthusiasm.

"I'm looking forward to learning from Surfers Against Sewage about what's in store for phase two of our plastic-free campaign and building on our community relationships to help free where we live from single-use plastic."