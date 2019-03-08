Breaking

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

A 59-year-old with a 'heart of gold' was killed in a motorcycle accident at the weekend near Weston.

Timothy Birt was riding along the A370 from the town centre towards the motorway when the crash happened on Sunday.

Mr Birt, who lived in Weston, was married to Jennie and had two children.

Jennie said: "Tim will be greatly missed. He was a loving family man, with a heart of gold.

"He was so passionate about so many things in life. His love of airplanes, motorbikes, family and of course cricket.

"With his wonderful sense of humour, infectious laugh, and joy for living, he will be forever in our thoughts.

"Rest in peace my darling, from all your family and friends who loved you very much."

Mr Birt, who played cricket for Cleeve, was riding his motorbike on Sunday afternoon towards the M5.

Police say a collision occured between Mr Birt and a Mercedes, which left him with fatal injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3.30pm but were unable to save Mr Birt's life.

Collision investigators examined the scene before the road was reopened at around 10pm.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has urged witnesses to come forward and are particularly keen to hear from any motorist with dashcam footage of the crash.

Its spokesman said: "Anyone who saw the collision or who has any information which could help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5219201549."