Pictures: Christmas crafts showcase for charity

Valuable cash was raised for charity at a well-attended Christmas crafts showcase.

Paul and Renate O'Donnell hosted their biannual Christmas Extravaganza at their Cleeve home from October 30 to Sunday, with a huge range of creations on display.

Guests enjoyed browsing the super selection of hand-crafted items and picking up some early stocking fillers.

Nigel Wight was one of the exhibitors at the event, showcasing his glass work.

Glass artists Claire Hall and Sarah Wight also had stalls, while there was plenty of high-quality woodwork on show.

The hosts also had a range of their creations on display, including Renate's felt work.

The event raised money for Children's Hospice South West and Cancer Research UK, with thousands of pounds raised for the good causes over the years.

