Campaigners confident pub demolition verdict will be upheld

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 November 2019

Campaigners celebrating planning permission being refused for Lord Nelson at Cleeve to be turned into petrol station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Villagers believe plans to demolish a pub and build a petrol station will be blocked by the Government.

An artist's impression of Tout Ltd's plans for the Lord Nelson. Picture: Tout LtdAn artist's impression of Tout Ltd's plans for the Lord Nelson. Picture: Tout Ltd

Tout Ltd saw its proposal to raze Cleeve's Lord Nelson denied by North Somerset Council earlier this year, but it has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate in hope of overturning the decision.

The developer hopes to replace the pub with a petrol station, convenience store, offices and a café, but its plans have not gone down well with villagers.

Ian Fergusson, of Friends Nelson Group, said: "Villagers will of course support the council's defence of its refusal.

"We keep faith that the planning inspector will uphold the original decision and that a sympathetic, well-considered scheme emerges incorporating preservation of this locally important landmark building."

The council has confirmed the three-day inquiry will begin on February 4 at a venue yet to be decided.

