Charity art showcase raises almost £2k

Renate and Paul O'Donnell. Archant

Almost £2,000 has been handed to worthy causes after a couple opened their home for a Christmas crafts showcase.

Paul and Renate O’Donnell, of Cleeve, routinely open their doors and welcome the public for art exhibitions to generate vital cash for charity.

Their Christmas Extravaganza, which was held from October 31 to November 4, featured works from a selection of talented North Somerset crafters – with guests able to pick up stocking fillers ahead of the festive season and quirky presents.

A raffle raised £501 for Cancer Research UK.

Children’s Hospice South West benefitted to the tune of £1,405 after a portion of the cash accrued from craft sales was donated, plus money raised from refreshments.

Paul and Renate thanked those who visited their sale.

They said: “As always your generosity is greatly appreciated, and we hope you found the perfect Christmas gifts during your visit.”