Myra takes on charity skydive in husband's memory this spring

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 February 2020

Myra Birdsall will skydive in memory of her husband David in aid of The PSP Association.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A 79-year-old woman will skydive for charity in memory of her husband in May.

Myra Birdsall, of Cleeve, will jump from a plane at around 18,000ft for the PSP Association charity in hopes of raising awareness and finding a cure for her late husband's condition.

She said it was a choice between holding a coffee morning or a skydive and that she would jump from the plane at an airfield near Exeter in celebration of her husband's birthday on May 20.

Myra and David met in an engineering factory over a bowl of soup and were married for 54 years.

Myra Birdsall pictured with her late husband David on their Golden Wedding anniversary. Picture: MYRA BIRDSALLMyra Birdsall pictured with her late husband David on their Golden Wedding anniversary. Picture: MYRA BIRDSALL

David was an aeronautical engineer at Bristol University - he died of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) in January 2019.

PSP is a neurological condition caused by the premature loss of nerve cells in parts of the brain.

To donate to Myra's skydive, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/myrasjump







