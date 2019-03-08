Weston man has convinced Clevedon cinema to show film he worked on 50 years ago

Filming crew for Patton Archant

A pensioner from Axbridge has persuaded a cinema to screen the Oscar-winning film he worked on 50 years ago.

Tony, John and the yellow landrover they travelled the world with Tony, John and the yellow landrover they travelled the world with

Tony Griggs, aged 77, worked on the production of Patton, a biographical war movie about General George S Patton, along with his friend John Taylor.

The pair were travelling across Europe in their yellow Land Rover when they were told they could find work on a movie, which was being filmed in Spain.

The lifelong friends headed to Spain from Switzerland in hope of landing roles as extras on the set, which could help them finance the rest of their journey across the world.

They accepted roles as stand-in's after auditioning and ended up working alongside famous American stars such as George C Scott, Karl Malden and Karl Michael Vogler.

George C. Scott on set for Patton George C. Scott on set for Patton

Tony, who is a former sound engineer for ITV, said it is almost 50 years since the film was released.

He said: "John and I were travelling and had to finance the trip ourselves, which meant picking up odd jobs here and there.

"When we were told about the film, we headed to Barcelona and we were told they were filming in Madrid so we made our way there.

"After about a week we got a call back to the production office to ask to be stand-ins instead.

John sat on the tank on set for Patton John sat on the tank on set for Patton

"For four months, we spent days with the actors, they would say hi and they even knew our names.

"After the film was made, we continued to travel around the world.

"When we got to Australia and we rang the filmmakers to find out when the film was going to be released.

"While we were there we ended up on talk shows and promoting the movie."

A stand-in allows the director to light the set and focus scenes while the actor is absent.

Patton, released in 1970, has won seven Academy Awards, including best director, best picture and best original screenplay.

Tony added: "John and I went to Luxembourg this year to visit where General Patton was buried.

"I just thought it would also be nice to see the film on the big screen once again."

Road side recovery for the landrover Road side recovery for the landrover

Tony and John will give a talk before the film is screened.

Patton will be shown at the Curzon, in Clevedon, on November 7.

Tickets, priced £5.50-23, are available online at www.curzon.org.uk