Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

People at risk from falls at ‘inadequate’ care home in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 06:55 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:40 04 January 2019

Clevedon Court Residental Home. Picture: Google

Clevedon Court Residental Home. Picture: Google

Archant

People at a Weston-super-Mare care home were found to be at risk of serious harm from falls and burns during an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Clevedon Court Residential Home received an ‘inadequate’ rating after inspectors found the service to be unsafe, ineffective and poorly led.

The visit was prompted after whistle-blowers and health and social care organisations raised concerns about safeguarding and the conduct of staff.

Inspectors found a catalogue of failings relating to people’s health and safety and the poor state of the premises in Clevedon Road.

Most of the first and second floor windows were not restricted to a safe opening width, leaving people at risk of falling out and the majority of radiators were not covered meaning people were at risk of burns.

The registered manager was not aware applications to deprive people of their liberty had an expiry date, meaning some were deprived of their liberty unlawfully.

Inspectors found the premises were ‘not in a safe state of repair’. The report states: “The environment was dirty in many areas, malodours were identified and carpets and furnishings were visibly stained and in need of cleaning or replacement.

“In one bedroom there were sharp screws protruding from the door frame into the en-suite.”

One bedroom had a large hole in the wall, which had a piece of wood leaning against it with nails protruding from it.

A second bedroom had a hole in the wall stuffed with tissue.

One person had challenging behaviour but there was no risk assessment in place to guide staff.

Another person had left the building twice and been found out on the main road, when their care plan stated they were not mobile.

Staff were not always recruited safely leaving vulnerable people at risk of abuse.

There was also no effective system to ensure safeguarding referrals were made to the local authority.

Since the inspection, the manager has installed window restrictors and fitted radiators with covers.

Inspectors found the service maintained safe staffing levels, medicines were stored safely and staff were ‘kind and ‘caring.

The Mercury contacted the care home, but the manager did not wish to comment on the report.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It has been really quite humbling’ - shop owners stunned by response to retirement bombshell

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

People at risk from falls at ‘inadequate’ care home in Weston-super-Mare

Clevedon Court Residental Home. Picture: Google

Tickets still available to see Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart will be at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium in 2019. Picture: Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Oxhouse Fitness Centre opens new base next to Weston Football Club

Adam and his team at the new Oxhouse. Picture: Eleanor Young

Hospice launches new fundraising challenge to celebrate 30th anniversary

Weston Hospicecare is inviting supporters to take on a new challenge to mark its 30th birthday.

New year, new Seagulls? Weston beat relegation rivals Gloucester City

Weston AFC v Bath City. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists