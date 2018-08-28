People at risk from falls at ‘inadequate’ care home in Weston-super-Mare

Clevedon Court Residental Home. Picture: Google Archant

People at a Weston-super-Mare care home were found to be at risk of serious harm from falls and burns during an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Clevedon Court Residential Home received an ‘inadequate’ rating after inspectors found the service to be unsafe, ineffective and poorly led.

The visit was prompted after whistle-blowers and health and social care organisations raised concerns about safeguarding and the conduct of staff.

Inspectors found a catalogue of failings relating to people’s health and safety and the poor state of the premises in Clevedon Road.

Most of the first and second floor windows were not restricted to a safe opening width, leaving people at risk of falling out and the majority of radiators were not covered meaning people were at risk of burns.

The registered manager was not aware applications to deprive people of their liberty had an expiry date, meaning some were deprived of their liberty unlawfully.

Inspectors found the premises were ‘not in a safe state of repair’. The report states: “The environment was dirty in many areas, malodours were identified and carpets and furnishings were visibly stained and in need of cleaning or replacement.

“In one bedroom there were sharp screws protruding from the door frame into the en-suite.”

One bedroom had a large hole in the wall, which had a piece of wood leaning against it with nails protruding from it.

A second bedroom had a hole in the wall stuffed with tissue.

One person had challenging behaviour but there was no risk assessment in place to guide staff.

Another person had left the building twice and been found out on the main road, when their care plan stated they were not mobile.

Staff were not always recruited safely leaving vulnerable people at risk of abuse.

There was also no effective system to ensure safeguarding referrals were made to the local authority.

Since the inspection, the manager has installed window restrictors and fitted radiators with covers.

Inspectors found the service maintained safe staffing levels, medicines were stored safely and staff were ‘kind and ‘caring.

The Mercury contacted the care home, but the manager did not wish to comment on the report.