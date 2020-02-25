Advanced search

Clevedon Marine Lake to be drained

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 February 2020

The lake gets drained twice a year

Archant

Clevedon Marine Lake is to be drained on Saturday, February 29.

Clevedon Marine Lake. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClevedon Marine Lake. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The process to remove 750 tonnes of silt and mud, which is 2 feet high in some places, will start on March 2.

This is a part of an annual programme to dredge the lakebed each October and March, costing £7,500 a year.

The mud clearance in the main lake is done annually to minimise build-up.

The lake will be refilled on March 7.

Clevedon marine lake to be drainedClevedon marine lake to be drained

Six new concrete benches, costing more than £3,000, will be installed while the lake is closed.

Volunteers are welcome to attend the litter-pick event planned by Marine Lake from February 29 to March 6 to help clear waste.

For more information - or if you would like to help with litter picking and/or cleaning during the week - please contact volunteer@marlens.org.uk or visit www.bit.ly/2T5Etri

