EastEnders star inspires Clevedon students to act

Charlie Brooks, known as Janine in EastEnders, gave top tips to Clevedon School students during a performing arts workshop.

A national TV celebrity helped students from Clevedon School improve their acting at a workshop on Monday.

Charlie Brooks, known as Janine Butcher in EastEnders, gave out her top tips on performing arts in one of the most comprehensive drama courses in the country.

Head of performing arts at the school, Deb Morgan, said: "Our students loved the workshop and learnt so much about so many aspects of the performing arts profession.

"It was characteristically vibrant, challenging and all set in the context of the profession."

Every year the school puts on West End style theatre productions with its performing arts sixth form, Drama GCSE courses and BTEC's covering dance, musical theatre and music.

School drama teacher, Victoria Wright, said: "Charlie was absolutely fantastic with the students and teased out some outstanding moments with them.

"It was incredible to witness students of all abilities and confidence levels get up to volunteer in front of the group, and to observe the talent we have thriving in our own walls."