Here are the libraries offering click-and-collect services in Weston

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 July 2020

WestonTown Hall will run a click-and-collect service during the coronavirus pandemic.

WestonTown Hall will run a click-and-collect service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Archant

North Somerset Council revealed the list of libraries offering a click-and-collect service in Weston.

North Somerset's mobile library has been in use since July 13.

North Somerset Council has confirmed that selected libraries in Weston will extend out their click-and-collect service.

The service has allowed bookworms to use the libraries’ services while they undergo a phased reopening before allowing customers back into the library buildings.

Customers are able to call or email their closest available library giving their book tastes and staff will then make suggestions based on this.

The selected titles will be free to collect at an arranged time, either outside the library entrance or via the mobile library which has been running since July 13.

Cllr Caritas Charles, executive member for library services, said: “We’ve had lots of positive comments from people using the service who are delighted to see some sort of normality returning.

“There has already been similar feedback from people happy to see the mobile library back again.”

Cllr Charles confirmed that there is still some way to go before returning to full capacity.

He added: “In line with government advice, changes to the library service will come in gradually, focusing on the health and safety of staff, customers, residents and volunteers.

“As long as government guidance and the local situation allows, more services will be added in the coming weeks.”

Book pick-up services will run at The Campus in Highlands Lane, The Healthy Living Centre in Lonsdale Avenue, Winscombe Library in Woodborough Road, Worle Library in Mendip Avenue, Yatton in the High Street

and Weston Town Hall.

Library cards are required, to get one sign up at www.librarieswest.org.uk/join

Further information on the click-and-collect service can be found at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/libraries

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury.

Most Read

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston

Life in the Muditerranean, when will they learn. This rescue called out the Hovercraft, Coast Guard, Fire Service and an Ambulance

High Street optician resumes routine appointments

Weston's Optika Optician has reopened under NHS England guidelines.

Man arrested over M5 stab attack

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

