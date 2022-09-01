Green-themed Climate Carnival coming to Weston

Butterfly stiltwalkers are set to be part of the Climate Carnival parade - Credit: @circusantics

A special green-themed carnival is coming to Weston this month.

The Climate Carnival, from the Weston Presents company has been developed by the See Monster Think Tank community initiative, funded by Arts Council England, North Somerset Council and Weston-super-Mare Town Council and supported by Culture Weston.

Taking place on Sunday, September 11 from 2pm to 5pm at Weston’s Italian Gardens, seafront and town centre, the event is free, encouraging visitors to wear the colour green in solidarity for the environmental cause.

People who are passionate about the environment and who love a good time are also invited to take part in the Climate Carnival community parade.

The procession along the seafront, gathering outside the Tropicana from 2pm and featuring a kaleidoscopic display of environmentally-themed carnival arts, will include forest hats and carnival outfits, protest posters and placards, flying bats and trash sound-makers, alongside a shoal of skeletal fish in increasing sizes highlighting the plight of our oceans - all created out of reused materials and made at Climate Workshops led by local and national artists throughout the summer.

Workshops have been held to create some carnival props and costumes - Credit: Alistair Lambert

Further sparking the green energy with a hip and a hop will be dancers from Weston’s Twist-o-Flex dance academy and eye-catching, nature-themed stilt walkers.

The procession will culminate in the Italian Gardens with a vibrant afternoon of music, dancing, performances and a finale environmental fashion parade.

Paula Birtwistle, Culture Weston green champion and producer, said: "As a society we need to make serious reductions in our carbon emissions and the arts have a responsibility to reflect the times we live in.

"The Climate Carnival is a way to bring people together and encourage positive thinking about the future for our communities.

"There has been a fantastic response from local people to the series of professionally led workshops held at Weston Artspace through the summer, creating imaginative carnival artworks from recycled materials that will form part of the Carnival procession.

"I look forward to the event celebrating that spirit of solidarity, how much our environment matters and how we can all play a part in caring for our precious planet."

To find out more about the event and to sign up, visit cultureweston.org.uk.