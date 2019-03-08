Village council declares climate emergency

Yatton Recreation Ground and Hangstones Pavilion.Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A village authority has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions after declaring a 'climate emergency'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yatton parish councillors voiced the need for the village to 'take action' against climate change at a meeting on Monday.

Villagers filled the hall at Yatton's Hangstones Pavilion, in Stowey Road, in an attempt to persuade the council to consider the motion.

Tony Moulin, co-founder of Yatton and Congresbury Wildlife Action Group, said it is a 'last chance saloon' to address the climate change issue, and said 'we need to take action, and have got to make our efforts count now'.

Councillor Massimo Morelli, who put forward the motion, said: "You can sense a very interesting and real change in Yatton regarding people's attitudes towards addressing the climate change issue.

"Declaring a climate emergency in the village is the first step.

"Now, more towns in North Somerset are lining up to make this commitment, to change the way we think, to reduce our carbon footprint which, in turn, lessens our impact on the planet.

"This announcement is just the start for Yatton, and I look forward to seeing the initiatives people create and get involved in which can help make a difference."

The authority's decision follows North Somerset Council's lead to declare a climate emergency, which was motioned in February.

Cllr Steve Phippen said: "I only need to say three words, 'we need action'.

"The time for talk has gone, and we need to do something about the global climate issue."

However, Cllr Bryan Thomas stated if Yatton is to try to reduce its carbon footprint, it needs 'better transport links' in the village.

Cllr Christopher Jackson reiterated the need to support Morelli's message, and Cllr Wendy Griggs suggested the authority should ban printed paper from its meetings in an attempt to reduce its carbon emissions.

Around six parish members supported the motion to declare a climate emergency in Yatton.

Four parish councillors agreed to join a working party which formed as a result of the declaration.

The group will aim to raise awareness about global warming and its impact on the planet, as well as help to identify ways the village can reduce its carbon footprint.