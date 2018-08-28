M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell Archant

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced today (Wednesday) when its Weston-super-Mare High Street store will close.

The provisional date for the retailer’s closure is April 27.

M&S has had a presence in the town for more than 110 years having first opened a store in Weston in 1907.

The Mercury reported in January staff at the store were being consulted with, but it is not yet known how many of the 74 employees will be made redundant.

The store is accessible through the Sovereign Shopping Centre and North Somerset Council defended its decision to purchase the retail complex, and said it was ‘fully aware of the possibility’ M&S might close when it bought the shopping centre in August last year.