Closure orders issued for two Weston properties due to violence and drug offences

A property in Weston-super-Mare town centre has been shut down for a further three months due to frequent criminal activity at the address.

Magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse, in St Georges, approved the police’s application for a temporary closure of 85A Meadow Street in June, after a number of incidents were reported including drug offences, theft, violence and antisocial behaviour.

A three-month extension has now been granted by the court meaning the order will stay in force until December 22.

A full three-month full closure order was also issued for a property in Manilla Crescent, following reports of a number of criminal incidents at flat 1, Folkstone Court and the surrounding area during the past nine months.

The order prohibits all access to the property following several complaints from people and local business; who have been distressed by offensive and nuisance behaviour caused by drug offences, theft, serious assaults and violence.

Weston neighbourhood beat team has been working alongside the community to tackle antisocial behaviour, and officers hope the closure order will have a positive impact and send a message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

Beat manager, Ben Whitby, said: “The reports we had from the community helped us collect enough evidence to seek these closure orders from the court.

“Without them, and other agencies assisting us, it would not have been possible

“We would urge anyone who is experiencing antisocial behaviour in their area to contact the police.

“Your concerns will be taken seriously and this case shows how positive action can be taken when the community works together.”

If a crime is ongoing, call 999. For non-emergency matters, call 101 or report antisocial behaviour online through the police website by logging on to www.avonandsomerset.police.uk