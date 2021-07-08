7 Co-op stores to close early for Euro final

Published: 4:00 PM July 8, 2021

Banwell's Knightcott Road is one of seven Co-op stores closing early on July 11 so staff can watch England v Italy. - Credit: Southern Co-op

A selection of Co-op stores across North Somerset will close early on Sunday (July 11) to allow staff to travel home and watch England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

All stores under the Southern Co-op banner will be closing at 7.45pm ahead of the match's 8pm kick-off time.

A statement released by Southern Co-op said: "It's coming home...so we're going home at 7.45pm on Sunday.

"Our colleagues deserve some time off to watch the final so we're closing all of our stores early.

"Thank you for your understanding."

In total, seven stores will close early, these are:

Banwell, Knightcott Road

Berrow, Berrow Road

Congresbury, Brinsea Road

Clevedon, Old Street

Nailsea, Hannah More Road

Portishead, Newfoundland Way

Pill, Baltic Place

For more information on these stores, log on to www.stores.thesouthernco-operative.co.uk