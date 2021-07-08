7 Co-op stores to close early for Euro final
- Credit: Southern Co-op
A selection of Co-op stores across North Somerset will close early on Sunday (July 11) to allow staff to travel home and watch England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final.
All stores under the Southern Co-op banner will be closing at 7.45pm ahead of the match's 8pm kick-off time.
A statement released by Southern Co-op said: "It's coming home...so we're going home at 7.45pm on Sunday.
"Our colleagues deserve some time off to watch the final so we're closing all of our stores early.
"Thank you for your understanding."
In total, seven stores will close early, these are:
Banwell, Knightcott Road
Berrow, Berrow Road
Congresbury, Brinsea Road
Clevedon, Old Street
Nailsea, Hannah More Road
Portishead, Newfoundland Way
Pill, Baltic Place
For more information on these stores, log on to www.stores.thesouthernco-operative.co.uk