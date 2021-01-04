News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Co-op gives funding boost to theatre group

Henry Woodsford

Published: 7:38 AM January 4, 2021   
Kelly Pettitt (far right), manager at the Co-op Food Severn Road branch and Michelle Taylor, customer team member, present Fiona Matthews (left), creative director at Theatre Orchard with a giant cheque.

Kelly Pettitt (far right), manager at the Co-op Food Severn Road branch and Michelle Taylor, customer team member, present Fiona Matthews (left), creative director at Theatre Orchard with a giant cheque. - Credit: Theatre Orchard

The Co-op has given a funding boost of to North Somerset Arts Development charity Theatre Orchard this year through its Local Community Fund.  

Co-op members raised £2,351.59 spending at the Weston Co-op Food stores in Severn Road, Worle High Street and Pitman’s Funeralcare on Milton Road - who automatically have 2p in every £1 spent on Co-op brand products or services donated to a local cause they select.  

Kelly Pettitt, manager at the Co-op Food Severn Road branch, said: “We’re proud to be a part of this community and even more proud of our members, who chose Theatre Orchard and raised an amount that we hope is going to make a real difference.” 

Angela Athay-Hunt, engagement manager at Theatre Orchard, added: “We can’t thank Co-op members enough for this amazing financial contribution, which will go a long way in supporting people in the local community.  

“There has never been a more important time to stay connected and the money will enable us to continue to bring a creative and uplifting programme of engagement work in Weston’s South Ward, including Theatre Orchard’s free, adult drama group, Open Door.” 

