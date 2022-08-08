Co-op removes disposable BBQs from its shelves

Southern Co-operative has removed disposable barbeques from its shelves. - Credit: Google/Pixaby/iStock

Disposable barbeques have been stripped from the shelves of Co-op stores in the UK amid growing concerns of people using them recklessly.

Southern Co-operative, which runs 199 stores nationwide, said the move will help to 'remove its negative impact on the environment' during a time of 'greatly increased risk of fire'.

Three stores in North Somerset, and one in Burnham, will be impacted by the ban.

This comes after England experienced the driest July since records began in 1836 and a period of low rainfall.

Water companies across the UK have also been urged to enforce a hosepipe ban as another heatwave looms.

Southern Co-op chief executive, Mark Smith, said: "We have had a longstanding commitment to reduce our impact on the environment.

"We’ve taken this additional step, to completely remove disposable barbeques from sale in all our 199 managed stores, to play our part in addressing the impacts of the extraordinarily dry conditions across the south.

"We hope our members and customers will support this important move to protect our local wildlife and ecosystems."