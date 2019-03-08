Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds. Archant

Plans to connect Weston to a 1,600-mile coastal trail have been revealed, and members of the public are encouraged to have their say.

Natural England has published proposals to create a 48-mile route from Aust to Brean Down, taking in the sights and sounds of North Somerset's coastline including Portishead, Clevedon and Weston.

If the route is approved, it would connect the coastal paths of England and Wales at the Severn Bridge - creating a continuous path of more than 1,600 miles.

The proposals include improvements to North Somerset's seaside trails, plus the creation of a seven-mile path between Clevedon and Weston.

People can have their say on the plans in a consultation, which will conclude on September 19.

Matt Heard, Natural England's manager for Somerset, said: "We have had discussions with landowners and key organisations along the proposed route. Their input has been essential and helped shape the proposals - we thank everyone for their time and input so far.

"Over the next few weeks, we are inviting all organisations, farmers, local residents, visitors and businesses to have their say. It's important that all responses are taken into account and we look forward to hearing people's views."

If approved, the trail will form part of the 2,700-mile England Coast Path project, which aims to connect the country's entire coastline.

North Somerset Council's executive member for tourism, Caritas Charles, believes the proposals will inject new life into the district's economy.

He said: "The England Coast Path will enable people to access the whole length of our beautiful coastline and will provide a welcome boost to the local economy here in North Somerset by attracting more visitors to the area.

"Please take this opportunity to have your say and comment on these proposals."

Once the consultation is complete, the Planning Inspectorate will examine the evidence before the Government makes a final decision.

To take part in the consultation, log on to www.gov.uk/government/publications/england-coast-path-from-aust-to-brean-down-comment-on-proposals