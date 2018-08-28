Tropicana £1m arena project takes step forward

Weston's Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A bid to secure funding to revitalise Weston’s Tropicana has taken a step forward.

North Somerset Council is bidding for Government cash from the Coastal Communities Fund, which would be spent on revamping the former lido in Marine Parade.

The authority has lodged its business plan and final application with the Government after the project passed the first screening.

North Somerset is set to learn if its bid is successful in the coming months

Last year the Mercury revealed North Somerset was bidding for funding with aspirations of making a long list of upgrades to the Trop.

On the wishlist are improvements to the outside ‘arena’ and a boosted capacity of 8,500. Changes to the Bay Café and gallery are also desired.

The council hopes to create 60 jobs and believes the project will inject £2.2million into the town’s economy if it materialises.