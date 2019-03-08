Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tombstoning warning issued after youngsters seen jumping from Knighstone

PUBLISHED: 08:19 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:19 18 July 2019

Youngsters have been spotted jumping from Knightstone Island.

Youngsters have been spotted jumping from Knightstone Island.

Archant

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team has warned of the dangers of jumping off Knightstone Island after a number of youngsters were spotted tombstoning.

The coastguard has been called to a number of reports of people tombstoning off the cliffs around the island this year.

Tombstoning involves jumping into the sea from high platform, and has become a craze among young people around the country.

A coastguard spokesman said: "We have already been giving safety advice to people jumping off Knightstone Island into the sea on a number of occasions this year.

"The practice is often referred to as 'tombstoning' for a very clear reason.

"This is a very dangerous activity and should never be done.

"Jumping into water with an unknown depth can lead to serious injury and can be fatal.

"It is impossible to know what dangers lie beneath the surface or how deep the water really is, especially when the tide stirs up the sediment with our fast moving tides at Weston."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Robber found guilty of ‘despicable’ attack on pensioner

Joan Hollington was injured in January. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Robber found guilty of ‘despicable’ attack on pensioner

Joan Hollington was injured in January. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Tombstoning warning issued after youngsters seen jumping from Knighstone

Youngsters have been spotted jumping from Knightstone Island.

Jarrad Welch signs new Weston contract

A frustrated Jarrad Welch goes close against Concord Rangers. Picture: Will.T.Photography

North Somerset Life publication to be cut back

North Somerset Life magazines in front of the town hall.

Police make arrest after finding stolen items on social media

The stolen items have been recovered and returned to the original owner. Picture: Avon and Somerset police

School bids for funds for new teaching block

Nigel Dando taking the Jill Dando News Centre to pupils at Ashcombe Primary School last year to help them run their journalism club and produce their Ashcombe Eye newspaper.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists