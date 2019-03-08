Tombstoning warning issued after youngsters seen jumping from Knighstone

Youngsters have been spotted jumping from Knightstone Island. Archant

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team has warned of the dangers of jumping off Knightstone Island after a number of youngsters were spotted tombstoning.

The coastguard has been called to a number of reports of people tombstoning off the cliffs around the island this year.

Tombstoning involves jumping into the sea from high platform, and has become a craze among young people around the country.

A coastguard spokesman said: "We have already been giving safety advice to people jumping off Knightstone Island into the sea on a number of occasions this year.

"The practice is often referred to as 'tombstoning' for a very clear reason.

"This is a very dangerous activity and should never be done.

"Jumping into water with an unknown depth can lead to serious injury and can be fatal.

"It is impossible to know what dangers lie beneath the surface or how deep the water really is, especially when the tide stirs up the sediment with our fast moving tides at Weston."