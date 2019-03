Nursery donates hundreds of coats to people in need and worthy causes

Happy Days staff Daniela Partridge, Donna Lawrence and Kellie Robinson-Avery with collected coats. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A nursery has donated hundreds of coats to people in need so they can keep warm during the winter months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Happy Days nursery gave coats as part of an appeal last month. Picture: Happy Days Nursery Happy Days nursery gave coats as part of an appeal last month. Picture: Happy Days Nursery

Happy Days nursery, in Weston’s Whirlwind Road, has gifted a large number of coats to people and worthy causes to make a ‘positive impact in the community’.

Various styles of outerwear were donated to homeless people, schools and a women’s refuge in North Somerset at a charity day last month.

Staff at the nursery were overwhelmed with how many coats they received from generous members of the public and said at times it was ‘emotional’ to run the event.

Deputy manager, Daniela Partridge, said: “It was really positive and very humbling to see how many people got behind the initiative.

Happy Days nursery during its construction. Picture: Happy Days nursery Happy Days nursery during its construction. Picture: Happy Days nursery

“Everyone who needed a coat could have one, not just homeless people, but we also gave them to a women’s refuge and a number schools to give to children who don’t turn up with a coat on their back.

“It was a great event and well received, and we gave away hundreds of coats, and it was lovely to see how many had been gifted by the community in Weston and North Somerset.”

Happy Days opened in August at Weston Business Quarter and is among a chain of 18 which are based in the South West.

The nursery, which has 81 places for pupils, has another two years before it can be inspected by education regulator Ofsted.

She continued: “Half the coats we received as donations were given away on the day, and I dropped the remaining ones off on Wednesday to Weston’s For All Healthy Living Centre for people who need them in deprived areas of North Somerset.

“For me, it was a great life lesson – and it shows you what some people have to go through in their lifetimes.

“Since we started the initiative, we have definitely noticed a positive impact in the community we have in Weston.

“We will definitely be looking to do it again, but it will have to be in the winter months.

“I would like to thank everyone in the community, parents, colleagues, and to all the people who gave their unwanted coats to a great cause.

“At times it got a bit emotional, and it was a very positive thing to do.