Emergency roadworks to repair collapsed manhole causes delays on M5

A lane has been closed on the M5 due to a collapsed manhole in the road. Picture: Getty Images eyewave

A lane on the M5 has been closed due to emergency repair works taking place today (Friday).

There are delays of up to 10 minutes due to a collapsed manhole in the road and the incident happened at around 1pm.

One of three lanes on the M5 northbound carriageway has been closed between J23 in Bridgwater and J22 in Burnham-on-Sea.

Normal traffic is expected to resume later on today.