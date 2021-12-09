New employment centre opened by Weston College

Weston College has announced the opening of a new employment centre to help with unemployment in the town.

In partnership with Seetec Pluss - a wellness and employability organisation - the college has opened The Weston Employment Centre opposite its Knightstone Campus, near the seafront.

The two groups will help people to seek employment support and training to assist adults with locating local employers.

A spokesperson for the college said: "The centre will enable a collaborative approach to support individuals accessing help from Seetec Pluss through its employment support services.

"Adults can also access the Weston College education and skills programmes to aid a positive employment progression."

On offer at the new facility will be around two weeks of short courses free of charge to help people retrain and upskill existing professions.

There will also be personal mentoring and one-to-one employment support advice sessions.

Seetec Pluss strategic partnerships director Stewart Holdsworth, said: "With many people being affected by the pandemic, Seetec Pluss is excited to be working in partnership with Weston College to offer employment support to those seeking a new job or career.

"Weston College are a key partner for Seetec, a responsive training provider with excellent training facilities.

"Together we look forward to ensuring many people across the region receive employability training and support, transitioning into careers with local employers."

The courses made available by the college comes after new ONS data indicating unemployment figures in the UK are falling, but remain at 4.5 per cent.

Weston College principal Dr Paul Phillips, said the new partnership will help to boost peoples confidence if they find themselves out of work due to the pandemic.

He added: "Seetec Pluss is a leading provider of work and wellbeing services that inspires thousands of people to find and progress in work each year.

"If you’ve found yourself out of work, The Centre can help to upgrade your skills and get you back into work."

Weston College is encouraging people to visit the new facilities and ask questions about the training and support on offer.