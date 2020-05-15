Advanced search

Weston College releases ‘how to’ DIY face mask video

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 May 2020

Weston College tutor Nicola Stent has released a video showing people how to make facemasks. Picture: Weston College

Archant

Weston College has released a video showing people how they can make their own face masks.

Nicola Stent, who teaches A Level Textiles at the college, began using her skills to create face masks for key workers such as Neighbourhood Care in Burnham.

Following requests from friends and neighbours, Nicola came up with the idea of filming a ‘how to’ video, encouraging the public to make their own and help ease pressure on supplies of these essential resources.

Principal of Weston College, Dr Paul Phillips, said: “I’d like to thank Nicola for using strong initiative and applying her skills to offer invaluable assistance.

“This sparked the idea surrounding community-based learning, home projects for families and essential skill sharing. This will involve staff and students producing a series of ‘how to’ videos to encourage new skills and hobbies during lockdown.”

Those interested in making a face mask can find the video at www.weston.ac.uk/how-to

