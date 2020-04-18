College provides facilities to train NHS frontline staff
PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 April 2020
Archant
Weston College is providing its facilities to help train frontline staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The College has teamed up with the Healthier Together Partnership (HTP) to train 176 staff.
HTP project manager, Laurence Ross, said: “As the sector meets increased demand, collaboration with the education sector has been invaluable. “From day one, Weston College has worked with HTP to support the training needs of the system – this has resulted in many community health and social care professionals being trained to complete invaluable roles.”
Weston College’s principal, Dr Paul Phillips, added; “We all find ourselves in uncharted territory and it’s important to show solidarity and stand by each other in this difficult time.
“Providing these facilities to help train key workers is a small way of saying thanks for the long hours our NHS is putting in to keep us safe and healthy.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.