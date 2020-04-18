College provides facilities to train NHS frontline staff

Weston College is providing its facilities to help train frontline staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The College has teamed up with the Healthier Together Partnership (HTP) to train 176 staff.

HTP project manager, Laurence Ross, said: “As the sector meets increased demand, collaboration with the education sector has been invaluable. “From day one, Weston College has worked with HTP to support the training needs of the system – this has resulted in many community health and social care professionals being trained to complete invaluable roles.”

Weston College’s principal, Dr Paul Phillips, added; “We all find ourselves in uncharted territory and it’s important to show solidarity and stand by each other in this difficult time.

“Providing these facilities to help train key workers is a small way of saying thanks for the long hours our NHS is putting in to keep us safe and healthy.”