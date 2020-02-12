Advanced search

Weston College wins Employer of Year Award at National Business Awards

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2020

Weston College Principal, Dr Paul Phillips accepting the Employer of the year trophie at the National Business Awards. Picture: Weston College

Weston College Principal, Dr Paul Phillips accepting the Employer of the year trophie at the National Business Awards. Picture: Weston College

Weston College

Weston College has won an award for being one of the best places to work in the UK.

The College received the Employer of the Year Award at the annual Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.

Representatives from the College, including principal Dr Paul Phillips, attended a ceremony held at Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The judges were impressed by both the financial and emotional investment the college has made in its employees during the last year, including a raft of initiatives to help employees develop new skills.

Accepting the award, Dr Paul Phillips said: "We are delighted to have been recognised by Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.

"This award is for every staff member at Weston College, who it is a pleasure to work with every day.

"I'm thrilled our unique working environment has been recognised with such a prestigious award."

