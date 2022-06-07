'Colourful' public art shrine to be installed on Weston High Street

The temporary public space art shrine will be placed at Big Lamp Corner between HSBC and 'The Carrot' on the High Street. - Credit: NSC/Cuppa Architects

Planning has been approved to assemble a temporary art installation constructed from recycled timber on Weston's high street later this year.

Designed and co-created by internationally acclaimed public realm artist Morag Myerscough, the public art shrine on Big Lamp Corner between HSBC bank and 'The Carrot', will be used as a performance stage, open community space and will feature signage with 'slogans of hope' from local people.

Created in the artist's distinctive 'vibrant and eye-catching style', the space's façade will be of bright multicolour and hodgepodge shapes in a bid to 'inject vibrancy and colour into Weston’s high street and shine a spotlight on the local community'.

The installation will be the first in a series of 'shrines' planned to appear on the High Street as part of Culture Weston's '21st Century super Shrines' project funded by Historic England, in partnership with Arts Council England, National Lottery Heritage Fund and North Somerset Council.

The public shrine will feature colourful jigsaw designs. - Credit: NSC/Cuppa Architects

The four year project will see future schemes such as further art installations and live experiences as part of the High Streets Heritage Action Zones' (HAZ) cultural programme to 'capture the vitality and values of the local community'.

This comes after a consultation with designer Morag and residents last year which sought to mould the design through the wishes of the community.

Through this, she created an art piece which 'reflects and builds upon the town's identity, with leading themes emerging such as the importance of pets and animals'.

Culture Weston creative director, Fiona Matthews, said: "At its heart, Morag Myerscough's co-created shrine is a celebratory, public artwork that reflects the community's values and shines out the pride that people feel in their town.

"As a meeting place with a seating area and informal performance space, it will provide an uplifting addition to the High Street."

The structure will be made from 'recycled and sustainably sourced timber' and built offsite by a local artisan carpenter and master joiner.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for placemaking and economy, Cllr Mark Canniford, said: "The 21st Century super Shrines cultural project will be a fantastic addition to our vibrant high street.

"As we continue to focus on recovery following the pandemic, investing into the cultural sector not only supports local artists but also supports surrounding business who will benefit from the increased footfall.

"People are looking towards Weston for cultural activity as never before."