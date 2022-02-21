Channel 4 is looking for restaurants in Somerset to star in new TV show

Come Dine With Me - The Professionals is looking for Somerset restaurants. - Credit: Multistory.tv

Could your restaurant feature in Channel 4's newest TV series?

Hit TV show Come Dine With Me is looking for restaurants in Somerset to battle head-to-head with competing restaurants for a chance to win best dining experience.

The new show will be called Come Dine With Me - The Professionals, and will see restaurants local to each other battle for the best menu, service, atmosphere and overall experience.

Filming will take place April 4 to 6 in the restaurant during service.

Channel 4 wants people to apply if they are over 18 and work as a chef or member of staff in the restaurant they will represent. Applicants will also need permission from the owner.

A spokesperson for Channel 4, said: "Nominate at least one chef and one other staff member to represent your restaurant in a battle against two other restaurant duos in a bid to host the best dining experience.

"The winners will walk away with £1,000 and the prestigious Come Dine With Me award."

To apply, visit the Come Dine With Me website here, or email cdwm@multistory.tv.