Weston theatre returns with 'Comedy at the Quarry' event
- Credit: Blakehay Theatre
The Blakehay Theatre has announced a two-day, adult-only outdoors comedy event at the Old Town Quarry later this month.
The Comedy At The Quarry event will be headlined by comedians Geoff Norcott and Darren Harriott with both having appeared on BBC's Live At The Apollo.
The Blakehay is excited to be staging the event, alongside The Stable and Genius Events, after securing a grant from the government's Culture Recovery fund.
The theatre's manager, Sally Heath, told the Mercury: "We are so delighted to have the opportunity to bring live entertainment to Weston again.
"It has been a tough 15 months with the theatre closed and we all need to have a good laugh and get back to what we do best.”
Political comic, Geoff Norcott, will headline the first night on June 18.
Described as 'a class act with a mature, sharp take on modern politics' by the Sunday Times, Norcott has previously appeared on Mock the Week, Question Time and Mash Report.
The following night, June 19, will be headlined by Darren Harriott who is a double Edinburgh Award nominee.
Tickets can be purchased by logging on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/blakehaytheatre/e-oyvkjl