News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston theatre returns with 'Comedy at the Quarry' event

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM June 8, 2021   
How to get tickets for Weston's Comedy at the Quarry

George Norcott will headline the first of two comedy nights at the Blakehay Theatre - Credit: Blakehay Theatre

The Blakehay Theatre has announced a two-day, adult-only outdoors comedy event at the Old Town Quarry later this month.

The Comedy At The Quarry event will be headlined by comedians Geoff Norcott and Darren Harriott with both having appeared on BBC's Live At The Apollo.

The Blakehay is excited to be staging the event, alongside The Stable and Genius Events, after securing a grant from the government's Culture Recovery fund.

Blakehay Theatre to host two-night comedy event

Darren Harriott will close the two-night event on June 19. - Credit: Blakehay Theatre

The theatre's manager, Sally Heath, told the Mercury: "We are so delighted to have the opportunity to bring live entertainment to Weston again.

"It has been a tough 15 months with the theatre closed and we all need to have a good laugh and get back to what we do best.”

Political comic, Geoff Norcott, will headline the first night on June 18.

Described as 'a class act with a mature, sharp take on modern politics' by the Sunday Times, Norcott has previously appeared on Mock the Week, Question Time and Mash Report.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bristol clean air zone will shift pollution and traffic into North Somerset, villagers warn
  2. 2 Man charged with murder after woman dies 21 years after being set on fire
  3. 3 Breast cancer referral crisis at Southmead Hospital branded "horrifying" by trust boss
  1. 4 GALLERY: Summer begins in North Somerset
  2. 5 Tonnes of rubbish collected in Weston after busy bank holiday
  3. 6 Electric cargo bike grant funding announced
  4. 7 Witness appeal after altercation between drivers
  5. 8 Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hildesheim Bridge 
  6. 9 G7 Summit: Extinction Rebellion protests scheduled this week
  7. 10 Yeo Valley competes £1m solar panel project

The following night, June 19, will be headlined by Darren Harriott who is a double Edinburgh Award nominee.

Tickets can be purchased by logging on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/blakehaytheatre/e-oyvkjl

Blakehay Theatre
The Stable
Comedy
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Main entrance of Weston General Hospital

Weston General Hospital

Weston hospital has "completely mitigated" loss of junior doctors

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
The team behind Trucks At The Beach are 'devastated' that the event cannot go ahead in August.

Trucks At The Beach event postponed as influx of tourists expected

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Avon and Somerset Police HQ

Avon and Somerset Police

Former police officer who assaulted teen becomes first to forfeit pension

Stephen Sumner

person
Weston economic recovery underway thanks to busy bank holiday

Summer

Weston economy 'bouncing back' after busy bank holiday

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus