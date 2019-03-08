Advanced search

Generous café donates hundreds of pounds to Weston Hospicecare

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 October 2019

Lenny’s Café volunteers, who donate their time and skills to help their village – and local charities.

Lenny's Café volunteers, who donate their time and skills to help their village - and local charities.

Archant

A community café in Shipham has lived up to its slogan of being 'a little café with a big heart' by donating a month's takings to Weston Hospicecare.

Lenny's Café, in The Square, is a community-run enterprise, meaning it is staffed by volunteers.

It provides a meeting place for villagers but also ensures any surplus food is shared among poorly or vulnerable neighbours.

Weston Hospicecare was 'enormously grateful' to be selected to receive £400 which was raised in August.

Janet Leek, one of the café's facilitators alongside Margaret Howell, said: "Lenny's likes to go the extra mile.

"We are called the tiny café with the big heart because we like to be generous.

"It's somewhere really very friendly and we enjoy meeting different people. I think our volunteers get as much from being here as those being served."

Weston Hospicecare's Simon Angear visited Lenny's to meet the team and accept the donation.

He said: "We're enormously grateful to everyone at Lenny's for choosing to support Weston Hospicecare this month. It's a marvellous donation, and one which will be put to good use supporting our work caring for people with life-limiting illnesses.

"I'd not previously been to Lenny's, but it's a wonderful hidden gem staffed by very friendly people, and I'd recommend dropping by for cake if you're in the area."

Lenny's is open from Monday to Thursday each week and on Saturday mornings.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston butchers announces High Street shop closure

Husband and wife team Darrell and Alison Wood will close their butchers shop next month.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

WATCH: Windows smashed at Worle pub in ‘unprovoked and targeted attack’

The Parihs Pump in Queensway retail park, Worle.

Police close road in Weston town centre after assault leaves man in hospital

Police have closed Regent Street near Barclays Bank. Picture: Tom Wright

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston butchers announces High Street shop closure

Husband and wife team Darrell and Alison Wood will close their butchers shop next month.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

WATCH: Windows smashed at Worle pub in ‘unprovoked and targeted attack’

The Parihs Pump in Queensway retail park, Worle.

Police close road in Weston town centre after assault leaves man in hospital

Police have closed Regent Street near Barclays Bank. Picture: Tom Wright

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Youth Rugby: Yatton well beaten by North Bristol

Yatton under-16s in action against North Bristol

Chris Etchell’s double not enough as Weston fall to first away defeat of season

New signing Rodney Phillips aims to dribble past two Clifton Robinsons players.

Coronation Cup proves family affair as father and son take top spots

Club Captain Paul McAdams is with the winner of the Coronation Cup Andy and his son Mickey Nicholls.

Police close road in Weston town centre after assault leaves man in hospital

Police have closed Regent Street near Barclays Bank. Picture: Tom Wright

Emphatic Weston celebrate biggest home win of season over Exmouth to go second

Weston Rugby Club all line up after their game with Exmouth at the Recreation Ground.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists