Generous café donates hundreds of pounds to Weston Hospicecare

Lenny's Café volunteers, who donate their time and skills to help their village - and local charities. Archant

A community café in Shipham has lived up to its slogan of being 'a little café with a big heart' by donating a month's takings to Weston Hospicecare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lenny's Café, in The Square, is a community-run enterprise, meaning it is staffed by volunteers.

It provides a meeting place for villagers but also ensures any surplus food is shared among poorly or vulnerable neighbours.

Weston Hospicecare was 'enormously grateful' to be selected to receive £400 which was raised in August.

Janet Leek, one of the café's facilitators alongside Margaret Howell, said: "Lenny's likes to go the extra mile.

"We are called the tiny café with the big heart because we like to be generous.

"It's somewhere really very friendly and we enjoy meeting different people. I think our volunteers get as much from being here as those being served."

Weston Hospicecare's Simon Angear visited Lenny's to meet the team and accept the donation.

He said: "We're enormously grateful to everyone at Lenny's for choosing to support Weston Hospicecare this month. It's a marvellous donation, and one which will be put to good use supporting our work caring for people with life-limiting illnesses.

"I'd not previously been to Lenny's, but it's a wonderful hidden gem staffed by very friendly people, and I'd recommend dropping by for cake if you're in the area."

Lenny's is open from Monday to Thursday each week and on Saturday mornings.