COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS: Nominations flood in praising Weston's 'unsung heroes'

Sarah Robinson from the Mercury, Chris Meyer from Daly Podiatry, Cllr Mike Lyall, Darren John from Suez and Debbie Apted from the chamber of commerce. Archant

Homelessness helpers, fundraising fanatics and dedicated green thumbs are just a few of the applications received for this year’s Community Champions awards.

Cleaner Coastlines steering group launching the campaign for plastic-free status for Weston. Cleaner Coastlines steering group launching the campaign for plastic-free status for Weston.

With only two weeks remaining to nominate people for the Community Champion of Weston Awards, time is running out to celebrate the town's unsung heroes.

The Mercury is inviting people to put forward the names of people who have gone above and beyond to benefit others.

The award, which is the brainchild of The Nightingale Group's managing director Richard Nightingale, is in its third year and has seen 18 worthy winners presented with the certificate.

Nominators this year have celebrated the fantastic work of Cleaner Coastlines' Debbie Apted, homelessness volunteers Heidi Griffin and her family and devoted school teacher Gavin Martin.

Debbie's nominator, Sue Shillabeer, said: “Debbie has brought together a diverse group of people with a common purpose.

“She works tirelessly to engage with anyone who is interested in environmental issues and uses Facebook and Twitter to spread the word and spread awareness of what Weston is doing.”

Heidi and her family were called an 'asset to Weston' for 'improving the lives of people who most wouldn't give a second glance to' by nominator Simon Kerrigan.

Nominations can be made in writing, by email or using the online form here.

To make an application in writing, post your letter to Community Champions, c/o Eleanor Young, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW. Alternatively, email them to eleanor.young@archant.co.uk and, where possible, please include a picture of your nominee.

In no fewer than 150 words, please tell the judges who you would like to nominate and why. Give examples where necessary of any fundraising and estimations of hours volunteered or sums raised.

Nominators must include theirs and the nominees contact details.

The deadline for entries is 10am on May 9 with winners being contacted via nominators shortly after. They will be invited to an awards ceremony at 10am on June 1 on the Grand Pier.