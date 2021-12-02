New community fridge opens in the Sovereign Centre

A community fridge used to donate unused food has opened in Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre.

The project will help to reduce food waste by allowing a space in the community to collect 'fresh, free and local produce'.

In collaboration with various organisations, For All Healthy Living Centre, the Sovereign Centre and WsM Helping People have joined forces with North Somerset Council and Weston Town Council to donate surplus food supplies which would otherwise go to waste.

The scheme comes after the recent international COP26 summit to reduce the effects of climate change.

Community Scrapstore North Somerset, which helped-out in the project, also secured used kitchen equipment costing £15,000 which was headed for landfill to be used by Weston food club.

Uphill ward councillor Helen Thornton said: "Thanks to the Sovereign Centre, we have a location for our community fridge which will be open in time for COP26.

"Not only will our community fridge play a part in tackling food waste in the town, but also help with food poverty".

To volunteer at the community fridge, visit the Town Council's website at http://bttr.im/zin8t.