Community raises £14.3k to support family after devastating house fire

Multiple fire crews were called to Brent House Farm Milk Store on Saturday. Picture: Burnham Fire Station Burnham Fire Station

More than £14,300 has been raised to support a family whose home has been ravaged by fire.

Lenka Mayo, of Highbridge, launched a fundraiser to help the Coles family, of Brent House Farm Milk Store, get ‘back on their feet’ after a fire broke out on the ground floor of their house in Edingworth, near Weston, on Saturday morning.

It took firefighters more than six hours to put out the blaze and no-one was hurt in the incident after the fire started at around 7am.

Lenka’s Go Fund Me page has attracted around 400 supporters and raised thousands of pounds after hours of the appeal going live on Saturday.

The mother-of-four said: “I’m absolutely gobsmacked and really, really pleased the fundraiser has raised this much money, but, of course, I would like to raise more.

“I visit the business as often as I can since it opened last year, and anyone who knows the family knows they deserve the money, they have always been really kind and nothing is ever a bother.

“Even if the funds go towards a holiday while their home is being made liveable again, they really do deserve it. People appreciate the Coles family in the area, and I would like to say thank you to everyone who has donated so far.”

Burnham Fire Station said fire control received multiple phone calls reporting a blaze at the property in Edingworth at around 7am on Saturday,

A spokesman said: “Fire engines from Burnham, Bridgwater, Weston, Winscombe and Cheddar were mobilised to the incident. On arrival, crews confirmed there was a fire at the ground floor of the property.

“Firefighters used two hose reel and one main jet, one fog spike and two safety jets to tackle the fire from inside. Two relief fire engines from Minehead and Castle Cary alongside a Heavy Rescue Vehicle from Glastonbury also attended the incident.”

On Sunday, Brent House Farm Milk Store gave thanks to people for their support after the fire broke out at their family home.

Its spokesman said: “We want to say a massive thank you to everyone for their kind words and support. As a family, we can’t thank you enough for all your donations, we are overwhelmed.”

The business said it will keep people updated about the shop, and the milk vending machine opened on Monday at 6am.

To donate to the cause, log on to www.gofundme.com/f/brent-house-milk-farm