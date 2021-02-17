News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Community singing group celebrates milestone anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 11:19 AM February 17, 2021   
Waves of Harmony is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. Photo taken before Covid-19 pandemic.

Waves of Harmony is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. Photo taken before Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Sue Jenkins

A Weston acappella group which formed following a public appeal for singers is celebrating its tenth anniversary this month. 

Waves of Harmony, which has more than 30 members, was formed after an appeal for singers was placed in the Weston Mercury in 2011. 

Chorus chairperson, Sue Jenkins, said: “We have the Weston Mercury to thank for our existence. Following a small write up in this newspaper, several ladies met in a house in Weston and the membership grew over the years. 

"It’s a bitter sweet celebration as, due to the pandemic, plans for a celebratory concert have been put on hold until next year. 

“We have just started to learn some new songs and, although we can only rehearse through Zoom meetings, this is an ideal time for any ladies who love singing to join us.

"We would particularly like to see some young members.” 

For more details, call Sue on 01934 642806, Stephen on 07889 015681, or log-on to wavesofharmony.co.uk

